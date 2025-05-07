SLF Q1 EPS Forecast Reduced by National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:SLF opened at $59.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,192,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,712,000 after acquiring an additional 703,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

