Q1 EPS Forecast for Manulife Financial Reduced by Analyst

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.00.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$43.09 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.87 and a 12-month high of C$46.42. The company has a market cap of C$75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.15.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total value of C$167,882.21. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Ross sold 3,219 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.91, for a total transaction of C$144,572.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,683 shares of company stock worth $816,102. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

