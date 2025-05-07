Noble Financial Has Positive Outlook of CVE:ARU Q1 Earnings

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Aurania Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Aurania Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Aurania Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Aurania Resources Price Performance

Shares of Aurania Resources stock opened at C$0.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. Aurania Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.75.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

