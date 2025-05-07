StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.25. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

