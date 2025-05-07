StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 244.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 399.4% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 59,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,686 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 708,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

