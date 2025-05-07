10x Genomics (TXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect 10x Genomics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter. 10x Genomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ TXG opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.94. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $50,623.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

