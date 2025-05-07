Appian (APPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $163.27 million for the quarter.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Appian Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of APPN stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Appian has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.
In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,647.08. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,711,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,788,539.76. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,510 shares of company stock worth $6,648,635. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.
