Appian (APPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $163.27 million for the quarter.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Appian has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Appian from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,647.08. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,711,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,788,539.76. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,510 shares of company stock worth $6,648,635. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

