Genmab A/S (GMAB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, analysts expect Genmab A/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMAB opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

