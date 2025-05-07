Genmab A/S (GMAB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, analysts expect Genmab A/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of GMAB opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
