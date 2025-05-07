Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $447.19 million for the quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $509,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,885.92. This represents a 26.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

