Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $423.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.4 %

VRTX traded down $66.96 on Tuesday, reaching $433.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,018. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,000. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at $30,805,286.70. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

