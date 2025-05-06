Best Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching – May 6th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Fortinet are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to shares in publicly traded companies that develop and sell products and services designed to protect digital assets, networks, and systems from unauthorized access, data breaches, and other cyber threats. These stocks attract investors looking to gain exposure to the cybersecurity industry’s growth, which is driven by increasing digitalization, stricter regulatory requirements, and a constantly evolving threat landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $164.57. 7,714,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,813,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.80. 1,312,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.27. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 874.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.34. 1,688,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Recommended Stories