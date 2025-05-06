Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $687.4 million-$701.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.8 million. Energizer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. 1,084,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,368. Energizer has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENR

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.