Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.34-1.380 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.88. 2,743,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,280. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

