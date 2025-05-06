Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Priority Technology had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. Priority Technology updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Priority Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 510,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Priority Technology has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $12.47.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.