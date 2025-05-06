OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter.
OSUR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 139,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,810. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $218.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.42.
OraSure Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
