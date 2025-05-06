Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Announces Earnings Results

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Datadog updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.670-1.710 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.

Datadog Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.12. 8,892,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,096. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.71, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. The trade was a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,456 shares of company stock valued at $39,018,715. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datadog stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

