Leslie’s (LESL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Leslie’s to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $184.92 million for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.010-0.070 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.230 EPS.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 465,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,018. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LESL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

