Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $876.36 million for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200- EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.17. 48,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,080. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

