Tripadvisor (TRIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Tripadvisor to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $386.94 million for the quarter.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 1,208,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.