Tripadvisor (TRIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Tripadvisor to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $386.94 million for the quarter.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 1,208,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
