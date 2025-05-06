Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Zevia PBC to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of Zevia PBC stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. 131,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,238. The company has a market capitalization of $149.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.76. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZVIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.15 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zevia PBC stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) by 2,845.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zevia PBC were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.