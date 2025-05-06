Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.820-10.190 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.570-2.620 EPS.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.19. 1,185,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,826. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.61.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marriott International stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.