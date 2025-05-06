Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cenovus Energy Call Options (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 14,588 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 139% compared to the average volume of 6,099 call options.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. 6,563,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,263. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.1269 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 191,412,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,901,131,000 after buying an additional 26,127,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,572,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $811,769,000 after acquiring an additional 382,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,001,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,663 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,446,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,467,000 after purchasing an additional 117,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

