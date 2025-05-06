Traders Buy Large Volume of SolarEdge Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 18,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average daily volume of 13,797 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,241,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,616. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $894.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.50. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
In other news, Chairman More Avery bought 30,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
