Morgan Stanley Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $160.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Welltower stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.92. The company had a trading volume of 577,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Welltower has a 12-month low of $95.86 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

