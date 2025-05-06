PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. 3,005,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,229,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. PayPal has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

