Core Scientific (CORZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million.
Core Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %
CORZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. 3,518,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,820,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 6.66.
CORZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
