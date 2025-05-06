Core Scientific (CORZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

CORZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. 3,518,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,820,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 6.66.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Core Scientific news, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,635.25. This represents a 40.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 306,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CORZ

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.