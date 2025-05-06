COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMPS stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $350.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

