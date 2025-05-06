COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance
CMPS stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $350.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
