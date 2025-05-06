Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.800 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.400-5.500 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

