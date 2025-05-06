Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.02%.

Camden National Stock Performance

CAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,170. Camden National has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $668.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 46.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

