Monroe Capital (MRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter.
Monroe Capital Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,518. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $8.85.
Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRCC
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Monroe Capital
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Hims & Hers Stock Rises on Fundamentals and Squeeze Potential
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Microsoft Stock After Xbox Price Hike: Buy or Hold?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Sectors Where Valuations Are Most Below Market Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.