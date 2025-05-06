TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. TopBuild updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.66. 249,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.56.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

