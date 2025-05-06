Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.4% on Analyst Downgrade

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $470.00 to $410.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as low as $357.13 and last traded at $360.20. Approximately 476,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,442,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.73.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,546,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.79. The stock has a market cap of $358.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

