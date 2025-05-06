Enhabit (EHAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Enhabit to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $266.11 million for the quarter.

Enhabit Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Enhabit stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,458. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $407.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

