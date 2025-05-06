News (NWSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $2.00 billion for the quarter.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. News has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

