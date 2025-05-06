Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.680-6.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Trading Down 7.7 %

OTTR traded down $6.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.74. 104,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $337.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.