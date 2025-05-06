Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.

Marcus Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. 83,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $506.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

