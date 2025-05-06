Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.50 million. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.

Marcus Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MCS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,118. The firm has a market cap of $515.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Marcus has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

