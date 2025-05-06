Best 5G Stocks Worth Watching – May 6th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Onsemi, Cadence Design Systems, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, and Monolithic Power Systems are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, manufacturing or deployment of fifth-generation wireless technology and its supporting infrastructure. Investors in 5G stocks aim to capitalize on the expected growth in high-speed connectivity, low-latency applications and the expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. 15,241,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,493,044. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $101.40.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $139.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,344. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.13.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Onsemi stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. 5,068,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.56. 605,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.43. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,395. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,177,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $627.70. 141,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

