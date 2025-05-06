Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 5th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, and Constellation Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or install solar-power technology—ranging from photovoltaic panels and inverters to utility-scale solar farms. Their market value reflects investor expectations about the growth, profitability and policy support of the solar-energy sector. By buying solar stocks, investors gain direct exposure to the expansion and technological evolution of clean energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.36. 66,537,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,755,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.91. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $906.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $23.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $516.04. 12,801,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $399.26 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $517.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.16.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $403.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,139. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion and a PE ratio of 72.47. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.15.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.97. Vistra has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.30. 1,583,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,962. Constellation Energy has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $352.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.31.

