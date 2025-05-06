Top Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – May 5th

Walmart, W.W. Grainger, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, and BellRing Brands are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services online. They include online retailers, digital marketplaces and payment platforms that generate revenue through internet-based transactions. Investors buy ecommerce stocks to gain exposure to the growth of digital commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,857,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,808,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.47. The company has a market cap of $796.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $105.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,069.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $988.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,067.69. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,309,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,475,715. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 148.92 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

BRBR traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.69. 1,148,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,243. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

