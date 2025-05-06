Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.26, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,060. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $976.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,875.50. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,972.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
