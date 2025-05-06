York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORWGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.57%.

York Water stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.78. York Water has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $41.96.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

