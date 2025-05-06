American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.710-5.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,679. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

