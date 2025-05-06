International Seaways (INSW) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter.

INSW traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. 350,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.01. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $65.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.72%.

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,089.86. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $34,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,185.52. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $380,086 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSW. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

