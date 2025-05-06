Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.18 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.18), Zacks reports. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OFIX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 330,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $478.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFIX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,790.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $565,675. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $71,164.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,262.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,475 shares of company stock valued at $128,065. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.