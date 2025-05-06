Alight (ALIT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $542.66 million for the quarter. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.66 million. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,584. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. Alight has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Alight Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Alight’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALIT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALIT

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,594.71. This represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 22,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,004.68. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 125,092 shares of company stock worth $807,755. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.