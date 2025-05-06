Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 12.7 %

KRYS stock traded down $20.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.64. 617,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.79. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $137.57 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.71.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

