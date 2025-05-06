Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.88.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.