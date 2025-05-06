Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Miller Industries to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $224.35 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Miller Industries stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $481.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

