Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.52.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $16.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,315,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,875,153. The company has a market cap of $251.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.02, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock valued at $252,115,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.